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Tiruchirappalli East Assembly Election Results Live: Who Will Win - TVKs Vijay, AIADMKs G Rajasekaran or DMKs S Inigo Irudayaraj? - Counting to beging shortly

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Tiruchirappalli East Assembly Election Results Live: Who Will Win – TVK’s Vijay, AIADMK’s G Rajasekaran or DMK’s S Inigo Irudayaraj? – Counting to beging shortly

Tiruchirappalli East Assembly Election Results 2026: The Assembly seat is witnessing a tight contest between AIADMK’s G Rajasekaran, TVK’s Vijay, and DMK’s S Inigo Irudayaraj. Check live updates here.

Tiruchirappalli East Assembly Election Results Live: Who Will Win - TVK’s Vijay, AIADMK’s G Rajasekaran or DMK’s S Inigo Irudayaraj?

Tiruchirappalli East Assembly Election Results Live: The Election Commission of India (ECI) conducted the voting in the Tiruchirappalli (East) Assembly constituency on April 23. Tiruchirappalli (East) is one of the key constituencies from the 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. A total of 20 candidates are contesting the election from the high-profile constituency. The EC is conducting the counting of votes today, which will decide the fate of these candidates. The constituency is also in the news as actor and TVK chief Vijay is contesting from here. He is contesting the election from two constituencies – Perambur in Chennai and Trichy East. Vijay is contesting against incumbent DMK leader Dr Inigo Irudayaraj and AIADMK’s G. Rajasekharan.

In this year’s Assembly elections, a total of 20 candidates are contesting from the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly seat, which included: G Rajasekaran (AIADMK), Vijay K (AIJMK), C Nanda Kumar (AIPTMMK), R Elangovan (BSP), S Inigo Irudayaraj (DMK), Anand Selvaraj (NMS), Dr Krishnasamy V (NTK), N Gobinath (PT), R Muthukumar (SMNK), Sukumar S (TPMK), C Joseph Vijay (TVK), Royal Raja (TVMK), Vijaia Mohanaaji Ma (VVP), P Rajendran (IND), J Robert Christy (IND), S Panneer Selvam (IND), G Sebastian Anand (IND), P Charles Sagayaraj (IND), Kannan S (IND) and T Gangai Ulaganathan (IND).

Also Read: Assembly Elections Results 2026: Know step-by-step guide to check results for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry

Tiruchirappalli (East) Assembly Constituency

It is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and falls under the Tiruchirappalli district. Election Commission has reserved this constituency for the General category. In Tiruchirappalli, 9.6 percent of its population belongs to the Scheduled Caste and 0.38 percent of the population belongs to Scheduled Tribe.

According to EC, Tiruchirappalli (East) Assembly Constituency has 2,17,397 voters, including 1,04,883 men and 1,12,460 women.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

According to Election Commission’s data, Tamil Nadu reported a statewide voter turnout of 85.10 percent. A total of 4,87,98,833 votes were cast across 234 constituencies. This year, women outnumbered men in the state. A total of 2,52,59,596 female voters cast their votes as compared to 2,35,34,720 male voters.

The tenure of the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly ends on May 10.

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