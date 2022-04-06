Tirumala Tirupati Darshan Tickets Online: The demand for Tirumala darshan tickets continues unabated and lakhs of people logged in to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) website to book the tickets online. TTD has released 4,60,000 tickets online on Friday for January, 2022 quota.Also Read - TTD Organises First Hanuman Jayanti Celebrations Post Pandemic at Tirumala

The TTD website received 14 lakh hits for darshan tickets at once. However, the ticket allotment process went smoothly and 4,60,000 tickets were booked in 55 minutes, reported a local news portal. The official website has further confirmed that special entry darshan quota for the month of January is completely booked as lakhs of people continue to log in.

Meanwhile, the TTD has released 20,000 tickets per day for January 1, then 13 to 22; 12,000 per day from January 2 to 12 and from 23 to 31 respectively. On the other hand, TTD released 5,500 virtual service tickets online on Thursday for January 1, 2, 13, 22, and 26, which were booked within minutes.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, that governs the hill-shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala will also release the Sarvadarshan tickets for the month of January on Saturday. As many as 1,55,000 tickets will be available for the Sarvadarshan.

Latest COVID rules for visiting Tirumala Tirupati:

TTD said henceforth, pilgrims must carry fully vaccinated certificates or negative Covid test report conducted 48 hours earlier.

New regulations are being implemented to protect the health of devotees as the number of devotees increases. TTD has appealed to the devotees to co-operate in this decision, it said.

