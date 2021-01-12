New Delhi: A total of 37,259 pilgrims had darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh on Monday. Besides, the temple received Rs 2.54 crore in the form of hundi collection yesterday. Also Read - Inspired by Kannada Movie 'Operation Alamelamma', 16-Year-Old Boy Fakes His Kidnapping to Extort Money From Parents

While the threat of COVID-19 or coronavirus has kept people away from crowded places, the number of devotees at the Balaji Temple is increasing with every passing day. Earlier last week, 48,462 pilgrims had offered prayers at the temple—the highest after the shrine was opened for darshan after a hiatus of 80 days.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the temple has resumed 'Darshan' for people above 65, children below 10, and pregnant women, provided they follow all guidelines prescribed to check the pandemic.

Notably, the temple management had suspended ‘Darshan’ (paying obeisance to the deity) on March 20 and when it was resumed in June as part of Unlock, these categories of devotees were excluded for health reasons.