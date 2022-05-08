Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have announced a temporary suspension of certain weekly sevas performed inside the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara. The weekly sevas such as ‘Astadala Padapadmaradana’ performed on Tuesday, ‘Thiruppavada’ (Thursday), and ‘Nijapada Darsanam’ (Friday) will be suspended till June 30.Also Read - Andhra Man Forced to Carry Dead Son on Bike For 90 Kms After Ambulance Demands Rs 20,000 | Watch

As per a report by The Hindu, the decision to suspend certain sevas has been taken with an intention to provide more darshan hours to the common pilgrims following heavy turnout during the current summer.

Speaking to the media, A.V. Dharma Reddy, TTD Additional Executive Officer said, "Nityakatla, the mandatory daily sevas performed to the main deity, will remain untouched." This temporary suspension of weekly sevas will enable the TTD to facilitate darshan to about 5,000 pilgrims additionally on Tuesdays and Fridays, and 9,000 devotees on Thursdays. With this decision in place, the devotees need not wait for long hours in the Vaikuntam Complex or inside the temple.

Due to the Covid-19 infection, the TTD has curtailed many of its activities over the past two years. With normalcy gradually returning, the TTD is also resuming its public welfare and Hindu religious promotional activities.