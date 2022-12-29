TTD to Release Tickets for Tirumala’s January ‘Anga Pradakshinam’ Begining Today

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will release the online quota of tickets related to ‘Anga Pradakshinam’ for the month of January 2023 on Thursday (December 29) at 10 am.

As per local media reports, the TTD has made it clear that the Anga Pradakhinam quota tickets will not be available from January 1 to 14, 2023 following Vaikunta dwara darshanam and other festivities and on January 28, 2023, due to Ratha sapthami celebrations at Tirumala.

Direct Link to Book Angapradakshinam tickets for January 2023 Direct link https://online.tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in/apd/login?section=login

What is The Meaning of Angapradakshinam?

Anga means the whole body, while Pradakshinam implies the process of going around the temple. The body rolls and goes round the Lord Sri Venkateswara. A form of devotion which is consider as very strong and holy seva of all.

Things to Know About Angapradakshinam

Devotees must carry Aadhar card and their pre-booked tickets, put them in a polythene cover, so that they may not get wet.

Ticket must be taken on the previous day i.e., on the day before you perform seva

The temple allows the ladies and gentlemen to get in separately with a set time gap for each devotee.

The temple observes holy clothes, and all pilgrims who come for the worship need traditional attires.

The devotees will go to the front of the temple and dip in the Pushkarini. The tank where all clothes get wet to start the ritual.