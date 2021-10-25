New Delhi: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), an independent trust that manages the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh, has recently announced special entry darshan (SED) tickets for devotees on its official website. The tickets cost Rs 300 per person and are being sold by TTD on its official website for special entry darshan in November and December. The online quota of the special entry tickets for the months of November and December were made available starting at 9 am on October 22. The price of the entry tickets is kept less so that anyone including the people from the farmer community can visit the temple.Also Read - Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Receives Rs 2.54 Crore Hundi Income on Monday

Apart from the tickets, devotees visiting the temple will have to produce a COVID-19 vaccination certificate of both doses or a negative COVID-19 certificate obtained within 72 hours prior to the date of Darshan. The trust has also capped the number of pilgrims at Tirumala at less than 30,000 per day in view of the pandemic. Also Read - Rs 120 cr rest house complex for Lord Balaji devotees

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to book your Special Entry Darshan ticket: Also Read - Andhra govt appoints TTD Board