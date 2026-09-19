Tirupati laddu row: ED claims adulterated ghee was passed off as ‘special grade cow ghee’ to make prasadam, Sukriti Foods promoter arrested

According to the agency, these records were allegedly created to hide the actual use of adulterants and make the transactions appear to involve genuine cow ghee.

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Tirupati laddu row: ED says prasadam made from palm oil, chemicals; arrests ghee company owner (Image: PTI/File)

The ghee allegedly used to make Tirupati Laddu prasadam between 2019 and 2024 was prepared using refined palm oil, palmolein and other chemicals, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Friday. The agency made the disclosure a day after arresting a ghee manufacturer in connection with the alleged adulteration and money laundering case.

The ED’s Hyderabad office arrested Kailash Chand Mangla, promoter of Sukriti Foods on Thursday. According to the agency, Mangla was taken into custody in connection with the case and later produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Visakhapatnam. The court sent him to judicial custody.

The ED has alleged that Mangla was part of a group involved in manufacturing and supplying adulterated ghee.

What was found in the alleged adulterated ghee?

According to the ED, the ghee was allegedly not made from pure cow milk fat. Investigators said the manufacturers used refined palm oil, palm kernel oil and palmolein, along with chemicals including MG-90, Myvacet Soft 400, monoglycerides and acetic acid ester.

The product was allegedly passed off as ‘Agmark special grade cow ghee’ and supplied to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for making laddu prasadam.

The alleged supplies took place between 2019 and 2024, according to the agency.

Rs. 230 crore ghee supply under scanner

The ED said the alleged fraudulent ghee supplies were worth around Rs. 230 crore. Of this amount, around Rs. 96 crore worth of adulterated ghee was allegedly manufactured by Mangla at his factory, the agency claimed.

Investigators allege that Mangla helped arrange the adulterants and was involved in the production of the ghee.

The agency also alleged that Mangla helped route the supply of the adulterated product through several companies.

These included Sri Vyshnavi Dairy Specialities, Malganga Milk & Agro Products and A.R. Dairy Foods, according to the ED.

The agency has alleged that these entities were used to facilitate the supply of the adulterated ghee.

Fake records created

The ED further alleged that Mangla maintained false records showing the purchase and sale of ghee and refined palm oil.

According to the agency, these records were allegedly created to hide the actual use of adulterants and make the transactions appear to involve genuine cow ghee.

The allegations are part of the ED’s money laundering investigation into the alleged adulteration of ghee used for Tirupati Laddu prasadam.

The ED had earlier arrested Vipin Jain, promoter and director of Bhole Baba Organic Dairy Milk, in connection with similar allegations.

The investigation into the alleged adulterated ghee supply and the money trail is continuing.