Massive Fire Breaks Out At Private Company Near Near Tirupati Airport
A thick cloud of smoke engulfed the building and huge damage to property is expected
Tirupati: Massive fire breaks out in a private company near Renigunta International Airport in Tirupati District earlier today. A cloud of thick smoke engulfed the surrounding area. Firefighters are trying to douse the fire. Huge property loss estimated.
It is a developing story. More details are awaited.
