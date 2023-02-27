Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Massive Fire Breaks Out At Private Company Near Near Tirupati Airport

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Private Company Near Near Tirupati Airport

A thick cloud of smoke engulfed the building and huge damage to property is expected

Published: February 27, 2023 7:36 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Private Company Near Near Tirupati Airport
Tirupati:  Massive fire breaks out in a private company near Renigunta International Airport in Tirupati District earlier today. A cloud of thick smoke engulfed the surrounding area. Firefighters are trying to douse the fire. Huge property loss estimated.

Also Read:

It is a developing story. More details are awaited.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 27, 2023 7:36 PM IST

More Stories