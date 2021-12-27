Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Monday opened a total of 4,60,000 sarva darshan tickets scheduled for January 2022 quota. And as per latest reports, all 4.6 lakh special entry darshan tickets were sold out within an hour after TTD released the online quota for January 2022. The TTD official website has also confirmed that the special entry darshan quota for the month of January is completely booked as lakhs of people logged in.Also Read - Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Releases 'Special Entry Darshan' Tickets for Devotees, Here’s How to Book

The online quota of slotted Sarvadarshana (SSD) tokens was released for January 2022 at 9 am on Monday morning. TTD said, "New regulations are being implemented to protect the health of devotees as the number of devotees increases. We appeal to the devotees to cooperate with this decision." For the darshan, a certificate of vaccination with two doses of vaccine or the covid negative report are mandatory for Tirumala Darshan.

TTD will release 5,000 free darshan tickets a day for online booking for the Vaikunta Ekadasi Darshanam days from January 13 to 22. In January, the temple trust will also release 10,000 slotted sarva darshan tickets a day for all other days in January. On December 23, TTD also released 5,500 virtual service tickets online for January 1, 2, 13, 22, and 26.