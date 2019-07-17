Tirumala: Tirupati Balaji temple, situated atop Tirumala hills, was re-opened after 10 hours on Wednesday morning to perform the cleansing rituals after a lunar eclipse.

All Hindu places of worship are closed and no rituals are performed during an eclipse. The Tirumala Tirupati temple was closed at 7 PM on Tuesday and re-opened for cleansing rituals at 5 AM on Wednesday. Rituals of ‘Suddhi’ and ‘Punyahavachanam’ were performed. Later Suprabhata, Tomala and Archana were offered to God.

The temple, however, remained closed for devotees during these rituals. Devotees were allowed for ‘darshan’ only after the rituals were performed.

The temple management has cancelled various darshans on the two days. The temple trust board had already suspended the issuance of Divya Darshan and slotted Sarva Darshan tokens on July 16. Apart from this, TTD has also cancelled privileged darshans for senior citizens, feeding mothers and donors on the same day.

Similarly, TTD has cancelled Anga Pradakshina. According to a daily, pilgrims were also cautioned that the kitchen remained closed during the period so there was no meal distribution during this period. However, 20,000 food packets were distributed to pilgrims from 3 PM till 7 PM on Tuesday at Nadaneerajanam platform, Vaibhavotsava Mandapam and SV Museum areas, said reports.