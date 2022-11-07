Tirupati Temple Trust Declares Assets. The Staggering Amount Will Blow Your Mind Away

The documents stated that the total assets of the Tirumala temple were worth Rs 2.26 lakh crore including over 10 tonnes of gold and Rs 15,938 crore in cash.

TTD pegged the total worth of its assets at Rs 2.26 lakh crore.

New Delhi: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) which runs the Tirumala temple has declared its assets. The temple trust released a white paper and declared the list of its assets including fixed deposits and gold deposits. The documents stated that the total assets of the Tirumala temple were worth Rs 2.26 lakh crore including over 10 tonnes of gold and Rs 15,938 crore in cash.

The trust, however, called social media reports that TTD had decided to invest surplus funds in the securities and bonds of the Andhra Pradesh government false and incorrect. It said the surplus amounts are invested in scheduled banks.

The trust claims the excess funds are invested in regular financial institutions. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams said in a news release, “Devotees of Srivari are requested not to believe such conspiratorial false propaganda. Cash and gold deposits made by TTD in various banks are done in a very transparent manner,”.

“TTD’s investments in the form of fixed deposits in various banks in 2019 was 13,025 crore, which has now increased to 15,938 crores. In the last three years, the investment increased by 2,900 crores,” AV Dharma Reddy, TTD executive officer told the TOI.

Donations from worshipers, local companies, and other organisations provide the bulk of the temple’s funding.