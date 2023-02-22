Home

Tirupati Temple’s Darshan to Get Easy With Introduction of Facial Recognition System From March 1

The Tirumala Tiurpathi Devastanams (TTD) said that the facial recognition will also be used to prevent devotees from taking more tokens at ‘Sarva Darshan Complex and caution deposit refund counters’.

A devotee is pictured after offering his hair during a ceremony at the Tirupati Temple complex, located on the top of the Tirumala hills in the Hindu holy city of Tirupati, in India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh. (AFP file photo)

Tirupati: In a recent announcement to provide better services to devotees, the Tirumala Tiurpathi Devastanams (TTD) has said that it is all set to introduce facial recognition system for the devotees from March 1. With this, darshan at the Tirupati Temple will be easier and pilgrims at Tirupati’s world famous Lord Venkateswara temple in Andhra Pradesh can now be identified via a facial recognition system.

In a notification posted on its website, the TTD said that the facial recognition system will be launched on an experimental basis. TTD, an independent trust that manages the temple, posted a notification on its official website stating that the system is being introduced to ensure transparency in darshan and accommodation allotment.

“TTD set to introduce Facial Recognition Technology on an experimental basis at Vaikuntham 2 and AMS systems from March 1 onwards. The idea is to enhance transparency in tokenless darshan and Accommodation allotment systems providing more effective services to the multitude of visiting pilgrims,” the website read.

TTD added that the facial recognition will also be used to prevent devotees from taking more tokens at ‘Sarva Darshan Complex and caution deposit refund counters’.

Earlier last week, the TTD Board had approved an estimated annual budget of Rs 3,096 crore for the financial year 2022-23. Tirupati is the world’s richest Hindu temple and is located on Tirumala Hills in Andhra Pradesh.

