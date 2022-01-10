Tirupati: Ahead of the auspicious annual Vaikunta Ekadasi festival slated to be observed on January 13 at Tirumala temple, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Monday began issuing Vaikunta Dwara Sarvadarshan tickets. This year the TTD has decided to provide ‘Vaikunta Dwara Darshan’ for 5,000 local residents of Tirupati for 10 days starting January 13.Also Read - Delhi Govt's First Train Carrying Senior Citizens to Ayodhya For Pilgrimage to Start on THIS Date

Since last year, the TTD has been keeping the 'Vaikunta Dwaram' open for 10 days starting with the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi, instead of for two days, with an aim to accommodate more devotees through the 'sacred portal' amid the pandemic.

Sarvadarshan tokens would be issued only to local people of Tirupati due to the COVID situation, at the five token issue centres set up on the occasion in Tirupati, said Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Additional Executive Officer Dharma Reddy. The tickets will be made available on a first-come-first-served basis at designated locations in the city.

“We will issue 50,000 Sarvadarshana tickets at the rate of 5,000 per day from January 13 to 22. All the ticket holders will be allowed from Alipiri route to Tirumala from 2 pm on the previous day,” he announced.