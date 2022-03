Tirupati: The online quota Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets for Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has been released on Monday (March 21), informed the temple board on its website tirumala.org. The special darshan tickets will be made available for three consecutive months in a row. While the website has already opened bookings for online tickets from Sunday, March 20, the Special Entry Darshan tickets will be open from Monday for three days on March 21, 22, and 23 respectively. In these three days from Monday to Wednesday, around 30,000 SED tickets costing Rs 300 per ticket will be issued on a daily basis while 25,000 tickets per day will be made available during the remaining 4 days of the week.Also Read - TTD Rolls Out Annual Budget of Rs 3,096 Crore For 2022-23; Forecasts Rs 365 Crore Revenue From 'Prasadam'

The TTD has reportedly released 300 Special Entry Darshan tickets quota for the month of April on March 21 at 10 am. Meanwhile, after a gap of two years, the TTD has released Arjitha Seva tickets through online mode and pilgrims can register their names till March 22 on the official TTD website, to perform Seva on the date of their choice in April. Also Read - Venkaiah Naidu Offers Prayers At Tirumala Temple

Here’s How You Can Book Darshan Tickets from TTD Seva online: