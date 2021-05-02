Kerala Assembly Election 2021: The vote counting for the Tirurangadi Vidhan Sabha seat in Kerala will begin at 8 AM. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 AM, the final results will be out in the evening. Tirurangadi went to the polls on April 6. Also Read - Kerala Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Will CM Pinarayi Vijayan Return to Power? Watch Vote Counting, Seat-wise Results

All About Tirurangadi seat: Tirurangadi comes under the Malappuram district in Kerala. In 2016, IUML’s P.K Abdu Rabb bagged this seat by defeating Niyas Pulikkalakath of IND by a margin of 6,043 votes. In the 2011 Kerala assembly elections, P.K.Abdu Rabb came to power on MUL’s ticket, defeating Adv.K.K.Abdu Samad of CPI by a margin of 30,208 votes. In 2016, the Tirurangadi Assembly constituency had 1,82,756 registered electors, of which 91,680 were males and 91,076 females.

KEY CANDIDATES THIS YEAR: Niyas Pulikkalakath of Ind., K. P. A. Majeed of IUML, Sathar Haji of BJP

Viewers are advised to keep a tab on india.com for all the latest updates on vote counting in the Tirurangadi constituency.

Tirurangadi SEAT LIVE UPDATES:

