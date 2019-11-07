New Delhi: In a near repeat of the ongoing police-lawyer tussle in Delhi, lawyers in a court in Rajasthan’s Alwar on Wednesday thrashed four police personnel, including a woman constable and a personnel of the Haryana Police. The incident took place when the lawyers were holding a protest in support of their brethren in Delhi.

According to reports, the lawyers were staging a sit-in at the court on Wednesday when a head constable from Haryana Police came there. The lawyers suddenly got agitated and beat him up. Seeing the fracas, personnel of the Rajasthan Police present at the court complex rushed to his rescue but they too were beaten up.

The situation was brought under control only after Alwar Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Paris and some judges arrived at the spot.

Speaking to media after the incident, the SP said that the police personnel were only doing their job and added that four cases have been filed with two police stations in Alwar. No arrest has been made in the incident yet.

Lawyers in the national capital, meanwhile, continued their strike against ‘police atrocities’ on Wednesday, a day after personnel of the Delhi Police held a massive and unprecedented protest against lawyers beating up police personnel during their strike against Saturday’s Tis Hazari court complex clash, on Monday.

More than 20 people, including police officials, were injured and several vehicles were vandalised after a parking argument turned into a violent clash between the two sides on November 2.