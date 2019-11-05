New Delhi: In view of the ongoing protests between Tis Hazari lawyers and Delhi Police in the national capital, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju had said in a now-deleted tweet that being a cop is a “thankless job”.

Thousands of policemen sit-in protest outside the Delhi Police Headquarters blocking traffic on the busy road in Delhi’s ITO after a row over parking between the lawyers and cops on Saturday spurred a violent clash.

“Being a cop is a thankless job. But they don’t do it for thanks. Police officers put their lives on the line every day. They are damned if they do and damned even if they don’t. What gets lost in all the anti-police rhetoric is the family left at home while a policeman serves,” Rijiju said in his tweet.

Subsequently, he gave a clarification while deleting the previous tweet and said, “It’s not question of supporting any group. Just let’s not take law into our hands.”

Notably, protesting police personnel have blocked the entire stretch outside their headquarters, leading to a huge traffic jam in the area. The protestors with slogans of “We want justice” are demanding that the Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik come out and speak to them and have rebuffed by senior officials to resume their duty.

Nearly 30 people, including police personnel, were injured and 20 vehicles vandalised as a minor parking issue turned into a violent brawl between the two sides on Saturday.

Videos emerged on social media of lawyers beating up Delhi Police personnel in lower courts across the national capital, especially from Karkardooma and Saket.