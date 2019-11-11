New Delhi: In the latest development to the Tis Hazari violence incident, a Delhi court on Monday sought compliance report from Delhi Police in the FIRs related to Tis Hazari Court incident that happened between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on November 2. The court has sought the report from concerned DCP on or before November 20.

The Court has sought the report on the application of lawyer’s committee seeking status report in related FIRs and issue direction to Delhi police/investigation agency to arrest the accused/suspects mentioned in FIRs.

The development comes after a district judge and three others filed the first information reports (FIRs) over clashes between lawyers and policemen at the Tis Hazari court premises.

The FIRs stated, “A clash took place between the lawyers and the police, which marred the dignity of the court. Hundreds of undertrials and innocent people, present in the court premises, were in trouble due to this.”

Another FIR was also filed on the basis of injured lawyers’ statements. The third FIR on the same day was filed by a policeman of the 3rd Battalion of the Delhi Police.

The fourth FIR was also filed by a woman lawyer of Tis Hajari court alleging that she was attacked and molested by some unidentified people.

In the meantime, on November 8, the Supreme Court blamed both the lawyers and police for the violent clashes that took place in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court. “Nobody claps with one hand. Problems are from both sides. We don’t want to say more,” the apex court was quoted by a report as saying.

In the incident, nearly 30 people were injured between the two groups. Following the incident, thousands of policemen ‘gheraoed’ the Police Headquarters (PHQ) at ITO to protest against the lawyers for attacking the policemen. The agitating cops had demanded protection from attack by lawyers and others.

(With inputs from IANS)