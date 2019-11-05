New Delhi: Delhi Police personnel on Tuesday held a protest outside the Delhi Police headquarters against the clash that broke out between police and lawyers on Saturday at the capital’s Tis Hazari court complex.

Delhi: Police personnel hold protest outside Police Head Quarters (PHQ), against the clash that broke out between police & lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on 2nd November. pic.twitter.com/ObM3nFcVgF — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019

Nearly 30 people, including police personnel, were injured and 20 vehicles vandalised as a minor parking issue turned into a violent brawl between the two sides.

Incidents of violence by lawyers were reported on Monday as they took to streets to protest against the police ‘brutality,’ demanding action against the guilty officials. Videos emerged on social media of lawyers beating up Delhi Police personnel in lower courts across the national capital, especially from Karkardooma and Saket. Even the general public and an auto driver were not spared by the lawyers, whose actions triggered outrage on social media, with netizens urging Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to whom the Delhi Police reports, to take action against the hooligans.

Taking cognisance of the violent brawl, the Delhi High Court held an emergency hearing on Sunday and ordered a judicial probe into the matter. It also took action against a host of police officials, including Special Commissioner (Law & Order) Sanjay Singh, who was suspended indefinitely. Another senior police officer and an assistant sub-inspector, too, was transferred.

Elections for Tis Hazari and Karkardooma district courts’ Bar Association, too, were postponed.