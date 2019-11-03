New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Sunday suspended an assistant sub-inspector in Delhi Police while it transferred two senior officials over the clash that had broken out between lawyers and the police at the Tis Hazari court Saturday. Further, the court will conduct a judicial probe into the matter. The probe will be completed within six months, the Court stated.

The cops, who were transferred, are- Special Commissioner Sanjay Singh and Additional DCP Harinder Singh.

The court also directed the Delhi government to provide an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to Advocate Vijay Verma, and Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 to other two injured advocates.

The statements of the injured advocates will also be recorded by the Delhi Police Commissioner.

A special team of Crime Branch is currently investigating the matter. An internal inquiry has been set up.

Moreover, the Supreme Court Advocates-On-Record Association also wrote to Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, requesting him to take suo-moto action in the matter.

Earlier in the day, the Bar Council of India said that it will grant Rs 2 Lakh each to the two lawyers who were in the ICU, while a sum of Rs 50,000 was promised to the lawyers who sustained minor injuries or were hurt during the clash.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the case, said that undertrials lodged in the lock-up rooms at the Tis Hazari Court during the police-lawyers clash may be made witnesses in the case.

Notably, many lawyers, as well as police personnel, were injured in the clashes at Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court on Saturday afternoon. During the scuffle, a police vehicle was set ablaze at the premises.