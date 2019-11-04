New Delhi: Two days after a violent clash broke out outside Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court between police officials and lawyers, on Monday, Special Commissioner (in-charge of Law and Order) Sanjay Singh has been dismissed.

In the wake of the recent scuffle, the Delhi High Court has removed Singh without any new charge for an indefinite period. The position has been temporarily replaced by Special Commissioner RS Krishna.

Several lawyers and officials of Delhi Police broke into a clash on Saturday leaving nearly 20 people injured, while many vehicles were set on fire.

Taking suo moto cognizance, the court also asked Delhi Police to record the statement of injured advocates Vijay Verma, Pankaj Dubey, Ranjit Malik, Sagar Sharma and other such advocates and directed the government to provide compensation in the injured.

“An FIR should be registered then and copy of the same should be given to the court on the next date of hearing,” the court directed the Delhi Police Commissioner, as stated by IANS.

Earlier on Sunday, the High Court suspended an assistant sub-inspector in Delhi Police and transferred two senior officials, additional sub-inspector (ASI) Pawan Kumar and suspended ASI Kamta Prasad, over the clash.

An investigation is underway and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case said that undertrials lodged in the lock-up rooms at the Tis Hazari Court may be made witnesses in the case.

Meanwhile, advocates in Punjab and Haryana said that they will go on a strike on Monday to show their support for the lawyers in Delhi.