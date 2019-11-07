New Delhi: Days after a clash broke out between Police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik is on Thursday expected to meet the injured police personnel, or those who were beaten up the advocates.

As per the initial investigation, it has come to light that the clash started after “false information” was spread among the advocates, India Today reported Wednesday.

Even yesterday as the the matter entered the third day of protest, neither side appeared to temper down with a group of lawyers seen raising slogans against the police to the chants of “Delhi Police haye haye“.

A lawyer had also attempted to commit suicide outside the Rohini court Wednesday morning. Reports said, the lawyer, who was identified as Ashish, poured kerosene over himself and threatened to jump off the court building.

On Tuesday, the Delhi police had also submitted its report to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the incident.

Prior to that, Delhi High court also directed the Delhi government to provide compensation to the injured advocates. The counsel for the Centre told the court that 21 policemen had been injured in the incident, and eight police vans burnt. The police have transferred the additional sub-inspector (ASI) Pawan Kumar and suspended ASI Kamta Prasad.

Earlier on Saturday, 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured over a parking space issue, that escalated to violence and arson at the Tis Hazari Court complex.

The lawyers alleged that the police fired at them. Defending itself, the Delhi police in a statement said, “In order to ensure the safety of undertrials, we fired in the air. The circumstances in which one of the lawyers suffered a bullet injury is being investigated.”