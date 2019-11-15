New Delhi: Lawyers, who were on a strike following the clash at the Tis Hazari Court premises since November 3, have on Friday decided to call off their protest. The Delhi District Bar Coordination Committee has issued a notification in this regard. As per reports, the lawyers will resume their work from Saturday.

The lawyers were on a strike following the clash between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on November 2. The development came after a meeting of the Coordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations was held today. Earlier the Delhi High Court had directed the lawyers to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

“We respect the order of the High Court so the abstinence from work is suspended, work to be resumed from Saturday. Our fight for Advocates Protection Act will continue,” Mahavir Sharma, chairman of the organisation, told PTI.

According to another report, the Bar Council of Delhi had decided to hold a demonstration at India Gate on November 15.

Mahavir Sharma, Chairman and Dhir Singh Kasana, Coordination Committee Secretary-General, Bar Council of Delhi told ANI that the lawyers will carry out a march from India Gate to the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to handover a representation to him.

The development came after a court sought a compliance report from Delhi Police in the FIRs related to clash at Tis Hazari Court complex on November 2.

As per the update, the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Jitender Singh had sought the report on the application of lawyer’s committee seeking ‘status report in related FIRs and issue directions to the Delhi police to arrest the accused or suspected persons named in the FIRs’. The court had also asked the DCP to file the status report on or before November 20.

In the clash between the lawyers and the police, at least 20 security personnel and several advocates were injured over a parking dispute at the Tis Hazari court on November 2. Lawyers in the six district courts have been on strike since November 2 to protest against the clash.