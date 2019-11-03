New Delhi: In the wake of the clash that took place between lawyers and Delhi police at Tis Hazari Court Saturday, advocates in Punjab and Haryana will go on a strike on Monday to show their support for the lawyers in Delhi, India Today reported.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court heard the matter. It suspended an assistant sub-inspector in Delhi Police and transferred two senior officials over the clash. Further, the court said it will conduct a judicial probe into the matter. The probe will be completed within six months.

The court also directed the Delhi government to provide an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to Advocate Vijay Verma, and Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively to other two injured advocates.

Prior to that, the Bar Council of India had said that it will grant Rs 2 Lakh each to the two lawyers admitted in the ICU, and also promised a sum of Rs 50,000 to the lawyers who had sustained minor injuries or were hurt during the clash.

Further, the Supreme Court Advocates-On-Record Association had also written to Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, requesting him to take suo-moto action in the matter.

Moreover, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the case, said that undertrials lodged in the lock-up rooms at the Tis Hazari Court during the police-lawyers clash may be made witnesses in the case.

Many lawyers, as well as police personnel, were injured in the clashes at Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court on Saturday afternoon. During the scuffle, a police vehicle was set ablaze at the premises.