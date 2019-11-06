Live Updates

  • 1:37 PM IST

    Tis Hazari Clash LIVE: Lawyers have staged protests outside Saket court and Rohini court demanding justice against the alleged brutality by police personnel. Several litigants striking in Rohini said their fight “is against only those policemen who are said to have opened fired and lathi-charged the lawyers”. “We will protest till they are arrested,” they said.

  • 1:22 PM IST

    Tis Hazari Clash LIVE: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi weighed in hours after the protesting police personnel remembered the beloved officer with loud chants of “Kiran Bedi lao, Delhi Police bachao”.

    “Rights and Responsibilities are two sides of the same coin. We as citizens must never forget this. Whoever and wherever we be. We need a major shift in our emphasis in this regard,” Bedi said in a Twitter post.
  • 1:14 PM IST

    Tis Hazari Clash LIVE: Meanwhile, senior police officials are gearing up for the review petition against the High Court order on the demand of thousands of personnel who had gathered in protest outside Delhi Police headquarters yesterday. Notably, the lawyers have demanded action against the police over an incident of a lawyer being shot.

  • 1:10 PM IST

    Tis Hazari Clash LIVE: In a bizarre incident this morning today morning, the lawyer-cop feud sharpened after a lawyer, identified as Ashish, poured kerosene on himself and threatened to jump off from the roof of Rohini court.

  • 1:07 PM IST

  • 1:07 PM IST

    Tis Hazari Clash LIVE: Security has been tightened at Delhi Police Headquarters and several teams of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed. Yesterday, police personnel staged a protest at the ITO police HQ over the clash with lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on November 2.

  • 1:04 PM IST

    Tis Hazari Clash LIVE: The protests intensified on the third day after several litigants alleged that they weren’t being allowed inside the Saket court’s premises. This comes hours ahead of the filing of the review petition against the Delhi High Court order in connection with the clash on Saturday.

  • 12:57 PM IST

New Delhi: The violent clash between lawyers and cops in Delhi has entered the third day of protest on Wednesday after a riot-like situation broke out outside Tis Hazari court on November 2.

Neither side appears to temper down as a group of lawyers were seen raising slogans against the police to the chants of “Delhi Police haye haye“.

Moreover, a lawyer raised the alarm as he attempted to commit suicide outside the Rohini court this morning. If reports are to be believed, the lawyer, who was identified as Ashish, poured kerosene over himself and threatened to jump off the court building.

The lawyers’ demonstration comes a day after hundreds of police personnel sat in protest outside Delhi Police headquarters at ITO for over 11 hours revolting the attack on their colleagues outside Tis Hazari Court last week and on Monday outside Saket district court.

Notably, the protest emerged into a citywide demonstration as families of the protesting police personnel along with several retired policemen walked till India Gate to stand in solidarity. Consecutively, protests were also taking place near the Pitampura police line.

On November 2, at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured after a parking row between police personnel and lawyers escalated leading to violence and arson at the Tis Hazari Court complex.

The lawyers alleged that the police fired at them. Defending itself, the Delhi police in a statement said, “In order to ensure the safety of undertrials, we fired in the air. The circumstances in which one of the lawyers suffered a bullet injury is being investigated.”