













Load More

New Delhi: The violent clash between lawyers and cops in Delhi has entered the third day of protest on Wednesday after a riot-like situation broke out outside Tis Hazari court on November 2.

Neither side appears to temper down as a group of lawyers were seen raising slogans against the police to the chants of “Delhi Police haye haye“.

Moreover, a lawyer raised the alarm as he attempted to commit suicide outside the Rohini court this morning. If reports are to be believed, the lawyer, who was identified as Ashish, poured kerosene over himself and threatened to jump off the court building.

The lawyers’ demonstration comes a day after hundreds of police personnel sat in protest outside Delhi Police headquarters at ITO for over 11 hours revolting the attack on their colleagues outside Tis Hazari Court last week and on Monday outside Saket district court.

Notably, the protest emerged into a citywide demonstration as families of the protesting police personnel along with several retired policemen walked till India Gate to stand in solidarity. Consecutively, protests were also taking place near the Pitampura police line.

On November 2, at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured after a parking row between police personnel and lawyers escalated leading to violence and arson at the Tis Hazari Court complex.

The lawyers alleged that the police fired at them. Defending itself, the Delhi police in a statement said, “In order to ensure the safety of undertrials, we fired in the air. The circumstances in which one of the lawyers suffered a bullet injury is being investigated.”