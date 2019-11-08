New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday blamed both the lawyers and police for the violent clashes that took place in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court. “Nobody claps with one hand. Problems are from both sides. We don’t want to say more,” the apex court was quoted by a report as saying.

Nearly 30 people were injured in the clash between the two groups on Saturday. Following this incident, over thousands of policemen in Delhi ‘gheraoed’ the Police Headquarters (PHQ) at ITO area to protest against the lawyers for attacking the policemen. The agitating cops had demanded protection from attack by lawyers and others.