New Delhi: Delhi Police personnel on Tuesday held a protest outside the Delhi Police headquarters against the clash that broke out between police and lawyers on Saturday at the capital’s Tis Hazari court complex.

Delhi: Police personnel hold protest outside Police Head Quarters (PHQ), against the clash that broke out between police & lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on 2nd November. pic.twitter.com/ObM3nFcVgF — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019

Protesting police personnel blocked the entire stretch outside their headquarters at ITO, leading to a huge traffic jam from the area. They are demanding that the Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik come out and speak to them and have rebuffed by senior officials to resume their duty. The protesters also raised slogans of, “We want justice.”

#WATCH Delhi: Police personnel raise slogans of "we want justice" outside the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) in ITO. They are protesting against the clash that broke out between police & lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on 2nd November. pic.twitter.com/XFAbQn2gay — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019

Protests broke out after there were incidents of police personnel being beaten at lower courts across the national capital by lawyers, who had called for a protest against the police for Saturday’s incident. Videos emerged on social media of lawyers beating up Delhi Police personnel in lower courts across the national capital, especially from Karkardooma and Saket.

Nearly 30 people, including police personnel, were injured and 20 vehicles vandalised as a minor parking issue turned into a violent brawl between the two sides.

Taking cognisance of the violent brawl, the Delhi High Court held an emergency hearing on Sunday and ordered a judicial probe into the matter. It also took action against a host of police officials, including Special Commissioner (Law & Order) Sanjay Singh, who was suspended indefinitely. Another senior police officer and an assistant sub-inspector, too, was transferred.

Elections for Tis Hazari and Karkardooma district courts’ Bar Association, too, were postponed.