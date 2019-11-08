New Delhi: Hours after a video of a senior female cop being roughed up by the lawyers at Tis Hazari court emerged, another video has come to light. In the video uploaded by news agency ANI, the same cop, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Monika Bhardwaj, could be seen pleading with the lawyers with folded hands to stop creating a ruckus.

A report by IANS said that the unarmed DCP could have been ‘lynched’ if a small contingent of police had not rushed to her rescue.

#WATCH: CCTV footage of DCP North Monika Bhardwaj pleading before the lawyers to stop violence when a clash broke out between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court in #Delhi on November 2. pic.twitter.com/xFWZBP3Swp — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2019

In the previous video, the lawyers could be seen purportedly harassing DCP Monika Bharadwaj. She was seen running, with a few lawyers trying to catch hold of her while some policemen try to shield her. Reports claimed that a 9mm pistol also went missing after the clash.

Besides the video, a five-minute audiotape of a policeman, who was seriously injured in Saturday’s violent clashes at Tis Hazari courts, had earlier disclosed that Monika Bhardwaj, present on the spot was allegedly abused and roughed up by the lawyers and a desperate attempt was made to snatch away her PSO’s service revolver.

Notably, in a dramatic turn of events on November 2, lawyers and Delhi Police engaged in a violent clash at Tis Hazari Court over a parking space issue. At least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured during the incident, that escalated to violence and arson at the Tis Hazari Court complex.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma has written to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik demanding an inquiry into the mob attack on Monika Bhardwaj during the violent clashes between lawyers and the police at the Tis Hazari court complex on November 2.

