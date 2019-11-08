New Delhi: A woman Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) was allegedly harassed during the Tis Hazari court complex clashes on November 2, a fresh video of the scuffle (now a crucial part of investigation) that emerged on social media yesterday showed.

In the video, lawyers are seen purportedly harassing DCP Monika Bharadwaj. She can be seen running, with a few lawyers trying to catch hold of her while some policemen try to shield her. Reports claimed that a 9mm pistol also went missing after the clash and an FIR has been registered in the case.

#WATCH: CCTV footage of DCP North Monika Bhardwaj being roughed up on 2nd November when a clash between police and lawyers took place at Tis Hazari Court, in #Delhi pic.twitter.com/d3sCMWTBl9 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2019

Beside the video, a five-minute audio tape of a policeman, who was seriously injured in Saturday’s violent clashes at Tis Hazari court, had earlier disclosed that Monika Bhardwaj, present on the spot was allegedly abused and roughed up by the lawyers and a desperate attempt was made to snatch away her PSO’s service revolver.

Police sources informed that the audio clip is part of a recorded telephone conversation between the injured PSO of the DCP and one of her office staff. The PSO disclosed over phone to his colleague how during the violent clashes, the lawyers severely assaulted him, resulting in fracture in his shoulder and injuries in ribs and hands.

Meanwhile on Thursday, three senior Delhi Police officers, including two IPS officers, were transferred following a directive the Delhi High Court.

IPS officer Sanjay Singh, who was Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order (North), has been made the Special Commissioner of Police, Licensing and Transport, a Delhi Home Department statement said. Special Commissioner of Police, Crime and Economic Offences Wing, Satish Golchha will hold additional charge as Special Commissioner, Law and Order, North, it added.

IPS officer Dinesh Kumar Gupta, who was Deputy Commissioner of Police, Railways, will swap places with Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, North District, Harender Singh, a DANIPS officer. “The above transfers are to take effect during the pendency of the judicial enquiry,” the statement read.

How, when the clash erupted?

On Saturday, November 2, nearly 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured after a parking row between them escalated leading to violence and arson at the Tis Hazari Court complex. During the scuffle, a police vehicle was set ablaze at the premises.

Speaking to Times of India, Jai Biswal, office bearer of the Tis Hazari Bar Association, said “A police vehicle hit the vehicle of a lawyer while he was coming to court. When the lawyer confronted them, he was ridiculed and six personnel carried him inside and thrashed him. People saw this and called the police. SHO and local police came there but were not allowed to go inside. We informed the High Court. A team was sent there along with six judges but even they were not allowed to go in. When they started leaving, cops fired bullets.”

Condemning the incident, the Bar Council of India called for a lawyers’ strike on November 4. A day later, the Delhi Police also launched a protest outside the police headquarters to denounce the assault.

Following the Tis Hazari clash, another attack took place on Monday in Saket where an on-duty policeman was allegedly thrashed by advocates, stated a report. Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik told news agency ANI, “The concerns of police personnel have been taken up at appropriate levels. A case has been registered and action will be taken in Saket incident. Delhi High Court has ordered judicial inquiry in Tis Hazari Court incident.”