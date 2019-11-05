

















New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Tuesday urged the protesting cops to resume their duties and maintain peace as it is their ‘responsibility to maintain law and order’ across the capital city. Notably, hundreds of Delhi Police personnel today ‘gheraoed’ the Police Headquarters (PHQ) at ITO area to protest against repeated incidents of violence against them by lawyers.

“I appeal to all to maintain peace. It’s testing time for Delhi Police. We need to fulfill the responsibility of maintaining and assuring law and order. It is expected from us that we the protectors of law will continue to assure law and order in the capital”, said Patnaik in his brief address to the police personnel outside the police HQ.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police has also submitted its report to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the incident. Reports claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed concern about the situation and may appeal against the Delhi High Court order that directed a judicial inquiry into the incident.

Besides, it also took action against a host of police officials, including Special Commissioner (Law & Order) Sanjay Singh, who was suspended indefinitely.

The court also directed the Delhi government to provide compensation to the injured advocates. The counsel for the Centre told the court that 21 policemen had been injured in the incident, and eight police vans burnt. The police have transferred the additional sub-inspector (ASI) Pawan Kumar and suspended ASI Kamta Prasad.

Earlier on Saturday, 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured after a parking row between police personnel and lawyers escalated leading to violence and arson at the Tis Hazari Court complex.

The lawyers alleged that the police fired at them. Defending itself, the Delhi police in a statement said,”In order to ensure the safety of undertrials, we fired in the air. The circumstances in which one of the lawyers suffered a bullet injury is being investigated.”