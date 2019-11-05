Live Updates

  • 3:00 PM IST

    Tis Hazari Scuffle LIVE: Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and L-G Anil Baijal hold a meeting as the lawyer-cop protest spirals out of proportion outside police headquarters at Delhi’s ITO.

  • 2:58 PM IST

  • 2:57 PM IST

    Tis Hazari Scuffle LIVE: Two FIRs have been registered, in connection with violence outside Saket District Court on 4th Nov. One FIR filed on the complaint given by the police officer who was thrashed by a lawyer & another on the complaint of a taxi driver who was hit with a steel rod.

  • 2:08 PM IST
    Tis Hazari Scuffle LIVE: FIR has been registered in the incidents in which police personnel were assaulted. We are addressing the anger (of police personnel) caused by these incidents. Discussions are underway, senior officials are addressing all the concerns, Delhi Commissioner Amulya Patnaik told reporters.
  • 2:00 PM IST

  • 1:51 PM IST
    Tis Hazari Scuffle LIVE: Lawyers at all Delhi District Courts on strike today, following clashes between police and the lawyers at the Tis Hazari Court on 2nd November. No protests by lawyers at any district court has been reported till now today, reported news agency ANI.
  • 1:49 PM IST

    Tis Hazari Scuffle LIVE: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also extended his support to the police. He also criticised the Narendra Modi-led government over the police protest calling it a ‘new low in 72 years’. “A new low in 72 years – Police on protest in ‘National Capital of Delhi’. Is this BJP’s ‘New India’? Where will BJP take the country? Where is India’s HM, Sh. Amit Shah?” asked the Congress leader on micro-blogging site Twitter.

  • 1:46 PM IST

    Tis Hazari Scuffle LIVE: Reacting to the police protest outside police HQ, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in a tweet said,”Being a cop is a thankless job”. “Being a cop is a thankless job. But they don’t do it for thanks. Police officers put their lives on the line every day. They are damned if they do, and damned even if they don’t. What gets lost in all the anti-police rhetoric is the family left at home while a policeman serves,” Rijiju, wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

  • 1:41 PM IST
    Tis Hazari Scuffle LIVE: I appeal to all to maintain peace. It’s testing time for us. We need to fulfill the responsibility of maintaining and assuring law and order.It is expected from us that we the protectors of law will continue to assure law and order in the capital, Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik told protesting cops.

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Tuesday urged the protesting cops to resume their duties and maintain peace as it is their ‘responsibility to maintain law and order’ across the capital city. Notably, hundreds of Delhi Police personnel today ‘gheraoed’ the Police Headquarters (PHQ) at ITO area to protest against repeated incidents of violence against them by lawyers.

“I appeal to all to maintain peace. It’s testing time for Delhi Police. We need to fulfill the responsibility of maintaining and assuring law and order. It is expected from us that we the protectors of law will continue to assure law and order in the capital”, said Patnaik in his brief address to the police personnel outside the police HQ.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police has also submitted its report to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the incident. Reports claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed concern about the situation and may appeal against the Delhi High Court order that directed a judicial inquiry into the incident.

Besides, it also took action against a host of police officials, including Special Commissioner (Law & Order) Sanjay Singh, who was suspended indefinitely.

The court also directed the Delhi government to provide compensation to the injured advocates. The counsel for the Centre told the court that 21 policemen had been injured in the incident, and eight police vans burnt. The police have transferred the additional sub-inspector (ASI) Pawan Kumar and suspended ASI Kamta Prasad.

Earlier on Saturday, 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured after a parking row between police personnel and lawyers escalated leading to violence and arson at the Tis Hazari Court complex.

The lawyers alleged that the police fired at them. Defending itself, the Delhi police in a statement said,”In order to ensure the safety of undertrials, we fired in the air. The circumstances in which one of the lawyers suffered a bullet injury is being investigated.”