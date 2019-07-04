New Delhi: A total of 18 bodies have been recovered and seven more are missing from around the Tiware dam in Maharashtra‘s Ratnagiri district which breached its water level due to torrential rainfall in the area. The water has been overflowing since Tuesday night.

At least twenty four people are feared dead following a flood-like situation in villages near the dam in Ratnagiri. Search and rescue operations are currently underway.

#UPDATE: Total 16 bodies have been recovered so far and 8 people are still missing in #TiwareDam breach incident. Search operation continues. #Ratnagiri https://t.co/Qr6OuTHwAu — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

In a statement, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had on Wednesday said that a joint coordination meeting was conducted with all stakeholders during which it was decided to distribute the search area among various agencies based on their capabilities, resources, and experiences.

NDRF Director General S D Pradhan tod news agency ANI that the locals in the village did not anticipate this unprecedented volume of rainfall which became the principal cause of the breach on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, in another accident caused by incessant rains in Maharashtra, the death toll of the Malad wall collapse incident has reached 26, while more than 75 people have been injured and admitted to civic-run hospitals.

