Thane: A small dam called Tiware in Tehsil Chiplun of Ratnagiri was breached causing a flood-like situation in 7 downstream villages, ANI reported on Wednesday. Bodies of two persons have been recovered by the civil administration so far.

At least 22-24 people have reportedly gone missing. Around 12 houses near the dam have been washed away.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been rushed to the spot. Civil administration, police and volunteers are also present.

More details are awaited.

Maharashtra: Bodies of 2 persons have been recovered by civil administration after Tiware dam in Ratnagiri was breached. About 22-24 people are missing. 12 houses near the dam have been washed away. Civil administration, police and volunteers are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/JN6VQYmsEL — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019

Meanwhile, 22 persons have died in wall collapse in Pimpripada area of Malad East due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

At least 25 people lost their lives in rain-related accidents across Mumbai as the city witnessed the heaviest rainfall yesterday, breaking its record of 1974. The financial capital of the country was paralysed with most roads getting clogged and local train services, virtually coming to a standstill. Besides road and rail, flight operations at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport were also hit severely due to heavy rains and a SpiceJet aircraft blocking a runway after overshooting it shortly before midnight.

In wake of the heavy rainfall, the Maharashtra government declared a precautionary public holiday on Tuesday in Mumbai, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis requesting people to stay indoors unless they have absolutely important work outside.