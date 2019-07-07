New Delhi: One more body has been recovered after the search and rescue operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at Tiware Dam in Ratnagiri entered its fifth day today, in which at least 23 people are feared dead following a flood-like situation in the villages near the dam.

So far, 20 bodies have been recovered and three are still missing.

#UPDATE: One more body recovered in the search operation this morning. Total 20 bodies have been recovered so far. 3 more are till missing. #TiwareDam https://t.co/NFXxV52aKt — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019

Water breached Tiware dam due to torrential rainfall in the area and has been overflowing since Tuesday night.

Earlier, Maharashtra Minister T Sawant made a remark that the crabs were responsible for the Tiware dam breach after which Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad reached Thane police station carrying crabs as a mark of protest.

“No arrests made yet. Since crabs are responsible for this, I brought them here,” said Awhad.

Thane: NCP’s Jitendra Awhad reached police station carrying crabs today as a mark of protest against Maharashtra Minister T Sawant’s remark that #Tiware dam was breached because of crabs. Awhad says, “no arrests made yet. Since crabs are responsible for this, I brought them here” pic.twitter.com/ErwpxyE9OK — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019

In a statement, the NDRF on Wednesday had said that a joint coordination meeting was conducted with all stakeholders during which it was decided to distribute the search area among various agencies based on their capabilities, resources, and experiences.

NDRF Director General S D Pradhan told news agency ANI that the locals in the village did not anticipate this unprecedented volume of rainfall which became the principal cause of the breach on Tuesday nigh