‘I’m Nowhere Done’: Abhishek Banerjee shares cryptic, defiant message from US

Abhishek Banerjee shared a close-up photo showing half of his face: a wide-open eye under a thin brow, noticeable redness on his cheek just above the nostril, and a shadow of a beard along his jawline.

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Abhishek Banerjee shared an image of a scar on his face. Image Credit: abhishekaitc/Instagram

Trinamool Congress Abhishek Banerjee is back in the news for his scarred face. And he wants you to see that he is not going to play coy this time. The MP posted a picture showing half of his face, with a sharply curved eyebrow over a wide-open eye, a reddish tint below it ending near his nostril, and a layer of beard stubble.

He shared the image with the caption, “The scar tells you I’ve been through something. The eyes tell you I’m nowhere done!”

This is his way of showing he will not be giving in. However, it is unclear who attacked him or how he got those scars.

Notably, Abhishek Banerjee has been at the centre of several controversies and attacks, ranging from action by investigative agencies and alleged threats to his life to an attempted murder and vandalism at his office.

Banerjee eye surgery

Overturning a Calcutta High Court decision, the Supreme Court last month granted permission to a 38-year-old MP to travel abroad for three weeks to seek treatment for an eye condition. The MP, Banerjee, had appealed to the apex court after the High Court refused to loosen the travel restrictions tied to an ongoing hate speech case against him.

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Banerjee had already gone to the Supreme Court once before for travel permission. Back then, the top court sent the decision to the Calcutta High Court. When the High Court refused to lift the restrictions, Banerjee took his case straight back to the Supreme Court.

Abhishek Banerjee attacked

Earlier this year, Banerjee was seen getting beaten up by locals during his visit to Sonarpur to meet the families of victims of the post-poll violence. In addition, he was seen wearing a police helmet to protect himself from the crowd.

Stones, shoes and eggs were hurled at the TMC MP by unidentified people who even attempted to rain blows and kicks on him, while they shouted ‘thief’ slogans at Banerjee. Banerjee was also seen being escorted out of the area with a police helmet on and his shirt tattered.

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Later, speaking to the press, he claimed that not one policeman was present at the site to provide protection to him. He said, “It’s all BJP-sponsored. Look what they have done. This is their example of democracy. It hasn’t even been a month, and the police are nowhere to be seen.”