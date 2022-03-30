Kolkata: Former Bollywood actor and TMC candidate Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday danced with the tribal women and played the ‘dhol’ during his campaign for the upcoming by-elections to the Asansol Lok Sabha Constituency.Also Read - 'Due to AAP's Victory in Punjab, BJP Wants to Murder Arvind Kejriwal', Claims Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Watch

#WATCH | West Bengal: TMC candidate Shatrughan Sinha plays the ‘dhol’ & dances with tribal women during his campaign for the upcoming bye-elections to the Asansol Lok Sabha Constituency. pic.twitter.com/Wi643me8Zx — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2022

Sinha had joined the TMC on March 15. Earlier he was a member of the Indian National Congress and before that was a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Also Read - Rajasthan Police Yet To Arrest Congress MLA's Son In Minor's Rape Case

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had on March 13 named Shatrughan Sinha and Babul Supriyo as nominees to the Asansol and Ballygunge parliamentary seats, respectively.

The Asansol seat was vacated by Supriyo, a former Union Minister after he quit the BJP last year and joined the TMC.

The Ballygunge assembly seat fell vacant following the demise of state minister Subrata Mukherjee.

The Asansol seat fell vacant after Supriyo resigned as the BJP Member of Parliament from the seat from where he had won the election in 2014 and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He has been made the TMC candidate from the Ballygunge Assembly constituency in Kolkata, which fell vacant after the demise of former state minister and veteran party leader Subrata Mukherjee in November last year.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded fashion designer-turned-politician Agnimitra Paul opposite Sinha for the polls that are seen as a prestige battle in the state ruled by Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, which had trounced the BJP in the Assembly polls in 2021.

The by-elections for both seats will be held on April 12.