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TMC Crisis Live Updates: Eggs thrown at Kunal Ghosh outside Mamata Banerjee’s home, arrest warrant against Abhishek Banerjee’s PA issued

TMC's rebel faction leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking expulsion of TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: June 16, 2026, 6:46 AM IST
TMC Crisis Live Updates: Eggs thrown at Kunal Ghosh outside Mamata Banerjee's home, arrest warrant against Abhishek Banerjee's PA issued
Trinamool Congress Live Updates (AI Image)

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Kunal Ghosh was pelted with an egg outside party chief Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence in south Kolkata on Monday evening. The incident took place around 6.30 pm when Ghosh, the MLA from Beliaghata in north Kolkata, stopped to speak to reporters outside the residence. A man, who was later identified as Chandan, allegedly threw an egg at Ghosh from close range. Though Ghosh tried to duck, the egg hit his head and broke on impact, onlookers said.

A court in West Medinipur district has reportedly issued an arrest warrant against Sumit Roy, personal assistant to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, said police sources. Earlier, Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee reached the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the alleged multi-crore Primary Teachers Recruitment scam in West Bengal.

Read more: TMC Crisis: Trouble mounts for Mamata Banerjee as count of rebel TMC MPs rises, Kapil Sibal slams MPs for merging with NPCI

Earlier this month, Banerjee was summoned and asked to appear before the central agency to join the ongoing investigation. The summons is part of the ED’s probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment process of primary teachers, which has been under scrutiny for suspected financial misconduct and procedural violations.

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar seeks Kalyan Banerjee’s expulsion in letter to LS Speaker Om Birla

TMC’s rebel faction leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking expulsion of TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee. Ghosh Dastidar demanded Banerjee’s expulsion on grounds of “repeated verbal abuse, misogynistic comments and misconduct” within the precincts of the Lower House, PTI news agency reported . This was a follow-up to a complaint against the Sreerampur MP on May 28

TMC Crisis Live Updates:

Follow updates here:

  • Jun 16, 2026 8:13 AM IST

    TMC Crisis Live: Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Monday slammed the rebel lawmakers from the party who merged with the NCPI. “They are joining NCPI (Nationalist Citizens Party of India) is not a big matter, the real matter is that the BJP shut doors on them,” Ghosh said, claiming that the BJP had refused to induct the leaders.

  • Jun 16, 2026 7:48 AM IST

    TMC Crisis Live: TMC’s rebel faction leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking expulsion of TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee. Ghosh Dastidar demanded Banerjee’s expulsion on grounds of “repeated verbal abuse, misogynistic comments and misconduct” within the precincts of the Lower House, PTI news agency reported .

  • Jun 16, 2026 7:15 AM IST

    TMC Crisis Live: The probe was ordered by the Calcutta high court in 2022. Although the court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the recruitment of teachers and school staff, the ED started a parallel investigation.

  • Jun 16, 2026 7:14 AM IST

    TMC Crisis Live: The Enforcement Directorate questioned TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for 11 hours on Monday in the teacher recruitment scam probe.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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