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TMC Crisis LIVE UPDATES: West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari to meet rebel TMC MPs today, Mamata removes Saayoni Ghosh as Youth President

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, on the other hand, will meet dissident TMC MPs in Delhi on Sunday. The rebel MPs are scheduled to meet Lok Sabha Speaker

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West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee (AI)

New Delhi: In a major development, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday reshuffled several key positions within the party. Arnab Banerjee has been appointed State President of the Trinamool Youth Congress, replacing Saayoni Ghosh. Meanwhile, Kunal Ghosh has been named president of the North Kolkata Organizational District, replacing MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in the post.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, on the other hand, will meet dissident TMC MPs in Delhi on Sunday. The rebel MPs are scheduled to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday. Basunia said around 20 dissident MPs would seek recognition as the “real TMC”. The faction is being led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and has emerged as the centre of the rebellion within the Trinamool Congress.

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It is important to note TMC has been hit by a series of resignations. Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev resigned from both Parliament and the party, following the earlier resignation of senior leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray. Several MPs have joined the dissident camp, including Yusuf Pathan, Abu Taher Khan, Partha Bhowmik, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Bapi Haldar, Saayoni Ghosh, Rachana Banerjee, Asit Mal, K Rahman, Sharmila Sarkar, Mitali Bag, Shatrughan Sinha, Kalipada Soren, June Malia, Mala Roy, Dev Adhikari, Satabdi Roy, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia and Arup Chakrabarty.

TMC Crisis LIVE UPDATES: