Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegates will visit Bhatpara on June 28 to take stock of the situation after violence which claimed the lives of two people and left many injured in the West Bengal city.

Earlier in the day, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP was responsible for the violence in Bhatpara.

“Just see Bhatpara what’s happening today after giving them vote… They are hiring thousands of RSS members from outside. We condemn the incident where a man was pushed out of the train for not chanting the slogan,” Banerjee said in state Assembly.

Notably, a BJP delegation led by parliamentarian S S Ahluwalia on Tuesday submitted its report to party’s National President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on killings of party workers and the violence in Bhatpara, West Bengal.

Fresh clashes had broken out in Bhatpara area in North 24 Parganas past weekend after the BJP delegation, out to monitor the situation, visited the area. Several persons were injured in the skirmish that is reported to have broken out between warring party workers of the TMC and the BJP.

Police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the crowd.