New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday reportedly registered a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for violating "MCC rules" during a poll campaign on February 7 in Goa ahead of the upcoming state Assembly election.

In its complaint, the TMC claimed that COVID guidelines were not followed during the door-to-door campaign by Priyanka Gandhi and supporters and leaders were not wearing masks and no social distancing was followed, according to a report by India Today.

Priyanka Gandhi was on a day-long campaign in the poll-bound state and visited several constituencies. Addressing an election rally in South Goa district, Priyanka Gandhi said that introduction of more women in electoral politics would bring down the tone of hatred in electioneering , while also lending a touch of compassion to the manner in which politics is conducted in India.

Speaking at an election rally in the St Cruz assembly constituency in North Goa, Vadra also accused the Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party of trying to split the anti-BJP vote, adding that the two parties had come to Goa from outside the state only to fulfill their own ambitions of expanding it across the country.

“We believe that the conversation between us has to be about development. It has to be about progress. It has to be about education, health, jobs, and women’s safety. This is the conversation that should take place. It should not be a conversation filled with negativity in which one ideology is telling women what to wear,” Priyanka Vadra said.