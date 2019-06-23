New Delhi: The West Bengal’s Trinamool Congress on Sunday issued a stern message to the members from panchayats and municipalities who have joined the BJP with ‘ulterior motives’ and ‘selfish vested interests’.

The party stated that if they have joined with the hope that their past misdeeds and crimes will be washed away, they are mistaken. The message read, “If there has been wrongdoing on anyone’s part, they will have to face the consequences even though they have the backing of the BJP.”

Statement from West Bengal Trinamool Congress at 5 pm June 23, 2019 pic.twitter.com/RVA9rUT6uq — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) June 23, 2019

Leaders, including MLAs and MPs, from various parties in the state, have been joining the saffron party for the past several months.

On June 17, TMC’s Noapara MLA Sunil Singh along with 15 party councillors joined the BJP in the presence of general secretary and West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, and senior leader Mukul Roy. Notably, Sunil Singh, who won the Barrackpore seat switched over from TMC to the BJP just ahead of the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Last month, six legislators of the Trinamool Congress defected to the BJP party.

A BJP leader on conditions of anonymity stated that besides the MLAs, a few former MPs of Trinamool Congress were also in touch with the party and had expressed their desire to join BJP in its “fight against the misrule of the TMC”. Of the six MLAs, four were from south Bengal and two from north Bengal, he added. Three MLAs, including BJP leader Mukul Roy’s son Subhrangshu Roy, and over 50 councillors, most of them from the Trinamool Congress, had switched to the saffron party on May 28 as it works to consolidate its position in the state following an impressive show in the Lok Sabha polls. In the recent Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP had won 18 parliamentary seats in the state, only four less than TMC’s 22.

Notably, in the middle of the general election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that 40 TMC MLAs, who were in touch with him, will desert their party once the BJP wins the poll. The TMC leadership was quick to hit back, accusing Modi of horse trading, and saying it would file a complaint in this regard to the Election Commission.

(With agency inputs)