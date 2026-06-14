TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee appears before CID in Kolkata regarding MLA signature forgery case

Earlier, Abhishek Banerjee had visited the CID office on June 11 for questioning in the signature forgery case. He was interrogated for approximately five and a half hours that day.

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Trinamool Congress National General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee arrives at the CID office in connection with an alleged signature forgery case (IANS File Photo)

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee arrived at the West Bengal Police CID headquarters once again on Sunday, 14 May, for questioning regarding the MLA signature forgery case.

The CID had asked Abhishek Banerjee to appear by 12:00 PM; however, the Trinamool MP reached the CID office ahead of schedule.

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Security Beefed Up

The Calcutta High Court had directed him to cooperate with the investigation being conducted by the state police’s intelligence wing in this matter. The court had also stated that the CID would not take any coercive action against him for the next two weeks.

Abhishek Banerjee first visited the reception, showed his identity card, and signed the attendance register before proceeding inside the office. Security has been stepped up on the premises, with additional police forces and central forces deployed.

Was Earlier Questioned On June 11

Earlier, Abhishek Banerjee had visited the CID office on June 11 for questioning in the signature forgery case. He was interrogated for approximately five and a half hours that day. Following the questioning, he visited Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat that night.

The CID had asked him to appear again on Sunday. Abhishek Banerjee is also scheduled to face questioning in separate cases on Monday and Tuesday.

Summoned Regarding Other Cases

On Monday, June 15, he has been summoned for questioning at the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) Salt Lake office regarding the West Bengal teacher recruitment (cash-for-school-job) scam. The ED had issued a notice to him in this matter on June 3.

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Meanwhile, on Tuesday, June 16, he is required to appear at the CID headquarters again in connection with another case. In this instance, he is accused of threatening Union Home Minister Amit Shah and inciting violence prior to the recently concluded assembly elections. CID officials had served him a notice in this regard on the evening of June 12.

However, it is not yet clear whether he will appear before the concerned investigative agencies on Monday and Tuesday. As of now, he has not received any relief from the High Court against police action in either of these two cases.

(With IANS inputs)