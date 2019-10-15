Kolkata: The cycle of political violence continues in West Bengal as another Trinamool Congress leader was murdered on Monday. Basudeb Mondal, who was also an ex panchayat pradhan of Bakcha Gram Panchayat was allegedly murdered by unknown miscreants in East Midnapore district, reported ANI.

As per the police, the incident occurred at around 2 pm at Arangkiyarana village when Mondal was coming back from his daughter’s house.

East Midnapore: Basudeb Mondal, TMC leader who was also the former Panchayat Pradhan of Bakcha village was murdered by unidentified assailants yesterday. #WestBengal — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2019

The police is currently investigating the murder, however, Dibyendu Adhikari, TMC MP from Tamluk blamed BJP for the murder.

“Agitated locals blocked the roads here after the incident occurred. BJP is involved in this incident, I am sure that BJP has done this as a part of their gruesome politics,” said Adhikari.

Mondal’s son, Anup Mondal too claimed this could be ‘BJP’s pre-planned conspiracy’.

“What could be the reason behind my father’s murder? My father was working with TMC and he was a former panchayat pradhan, so I don’t think anyone threatened him. But maybe this could be BJP’s pre-planned conspiracy but how will one get to know about it? He was attacked when he was returning from my sister’s house with one Gopal. He had injuries on the back of his head, legs, and his knee was also broken,” Anup told ANI.

Just a week back, a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was shot dead inside a party office in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district.