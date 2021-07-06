Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy’s wife Krishna Roy died of cardiac arrest at 4:35 am on Tuesday. She was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Tuesday morning following serious post-COVID-19 related complications. As per reports, Mrs. Roy’s body will be brought back to Kolkata on Wednesday. Also Read - TMC Leader Mukul Roy's 'Y+' Category Security Withdrawn by MHA

Mukul Roy who was one of the founding members of the TMC, recently returned to his old party recently after serving in the BJP for four years. Roy had won from the Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly constituency on a BJP ticket in this year’s West Bengal polls. Also Read - Centre Withdraws Z Security Cover of Mukul Roy Days After He Ditched BJP For TMC