Kolkata: The Z-category VIP security cover of TMC leader Mukul Roy has been withdrawn on his request by the government at the Centre on Thursday, official sources said. The Union Home Ministry reportedly directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to recall its detachment deployed with him. Roy's son Subhrangshu's Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) protection was also withdrawn last week.

This development comes days after the Bengal politician returned to TMC after stepping down as all-India Vice President and MLA of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The 67-year-old Roy and his son Subhrangshu, a former MLA, are now being provided security by the state police. Roy, who was suspended from the TMC in 2017 for alleged anti-party activities, had joined the BJP and was appointed its national vice president ahead of the West Bengal elections.

He and his son returned to the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC last week after the BJP's drubbing in the polls even though the senior Roy won his Krishnanagar Uttar constituency as a saffron party candidate.

A home ministry source said that Roy had written to the Centre to withdraw the security cover. After he had joined the BJP, he was accorded a low category Y+ central security cover of the central paramilitary CRPF which was upgraded to the second top-level of ‘Z’ just before the state assembly polls in March-April this year.

He had a contingent of about 22-24 armed CRPF commandos who used to move with him every time he travelled in West Bengal. The security of his son, which was provided by a small contingent of the CISF, has also been withdrawn. Roy, once the second-in-command of the TMC, was removed from the post of the party’s national general secretary in February, 2015 after being charged in the Narada tape sting. He had joined the BJP in November 2017.

(With Agency inputs)