TMC Leader Shankar Adhya Arrested In Ration Scam Case A Day After Attack On ED Team During Raids

A day after the Enforcement Directorate teams were attacked in West Bengal while they were conducting raids, Trinamool Congress leader Shankar Adhya has been arrested in connection with the Ration Scam Case.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Shankar Adhya, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in connection with the Ration Scam Case in West Bengal. This arrest comes a day after the ED was attacked in the state while they were conducting raids. The arrest comes after an extensive search or raid of his premises in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal. Shankar Adhya is the former Municipality Chairman of Bongaon.

As mentioned earlier, former Bongaon Municipality Chairman and TMC leader Shankar Adhya was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday midnight in connection with an alleged ration scam case. TMC leader Shankar Adhya was arrested by the ED after an extensive search of his premises in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district which comes a day after an ED team was attacked during raids in the case.

Attack On ED Team During Raids

The arrest becomes even more significant as it comes a day after the ED team was attacked by a mob and their cars were vandalised while they were on their way to conduct raids at the homes of Shankar Adhya and TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan. A member of the raiding ED team said, “Eight people came to the spot. We three moved from the incident spot …they attacked us.” Before a mob attacked the ED members, there were protests by the supporters of the TMC leader.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress leaders said that the attack on the team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in West Bengal was an “effect of provocation”. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh alleged that the Central agency is working against the leader of his party at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “What happened in Sandeskhali was an effect of provocation. In West Bengal, central agencies and forces on the instructions of the BJP are going to the residence of one or the other TMC leader or workers to harass, spread negative statements and provoke people. We are receiving such allegations and that’s what happened in Sandeshkhali yesterday,” Ghosh said.

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Refuses To Honour ED Summon

In another news, Aam Aadmi Party Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also been under the Enforcement Directorate radar for a few months now. The AAP Supremo has now refused to be summoned before the ED for the third and last time and even though he has said that he will cooperate with the agency, he will not be summoned and has even called the summon ‘illegal’. Kejriwal believes that he may be arrested by ED for not complying with their orders and is ready to go behind the bars.

