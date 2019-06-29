New Delhi: A local Trinamool Congress leader was gunned down on the railway tracks at Bandel station in West Bengal’s Hooghly district Saturday. Dilip Ram (40), the TMC leader who was a railway employee, was allegedly shot in the head while he was waiting to catch a local train at Hoogly’s Bandel junction railway station at around 10 AM

He was rushed to the nearby Chinsurah Imambara Hospital, from there he was referred to a hospital in Kolkata, about 45 km away and he died on the way, said Akhilesh Chaturvedi, Commissioner of Chandernagore Police.

A case of murder has been lodged and investigation into the incident is underway, he added.

The TMC has alleged involvement of BJP in the killing and to protest against the incident, it has called a 12-hour bandh in the district’s Chinsurah city on Sunday.

“He was previously threatened multiple times at gun point by local miscreants. Police was informed that Ram’s life was under threat. But they did not take any initiative for his protection. He was shot dead while going to work today. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been informed about the incident,” Trinamool’s Hoogly district chief Tapan Dasgupta said.

“BJP backed miscreants are behind the killing. We have asked the police to take adequate action,” he said.

Echoing Dasgupta, the deceased’s wife also claimed that her husband was threatened by local BJP workers many times since the 2019 parliamentary poll results were announced on May 23.

“He was threatened at gun point on the very night the 2019 poll results were declared. Three persons — Biju Paswan, a local strongman, Arjun Singh and Satish Misra threatened to kill him that night. He somehow managed to escape. All three are BJP workers,” she alleged.

BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh, has however, refuted the charges and claimed that TMC was responsible for the incident.

Hoogly’s BJP MP Locket Chatterjee claimed that Ram was murdered due to infighting in the Trinamool Congress over ‘cut-money’.