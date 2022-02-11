Kolkata: The rumors of a possible rift between Trinamool Congress and strategist Prashant Kishore’s Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), Chandrima Bhattacharya, a minister of state (MoS) in CM Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet, on Friday alleged that I-PAC used her social media handles to endorse a campaign without her knowledge, according to a media report.Also Read - When And How Will Primary Schools Reopen in Bengal? CM Mamata Responds

Bhattacharya, who is MoS (Independent charge) for Urban Development, Municipal Affairs, along with Health and Family Welfare and Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Rehabilitation, made the allegation hours after her social media handles were used to endorse TMC's "#IsupportOnePersonOnePost" campaign, reported India Today.

In response to the allegations, I-PAC in a statement said, "I-PAC doesn't handle any digital properties of @AITCofficial or any of its leaders. Anyone making such a claim is either uninformed or is blatantly lying. AITC should look into if and how their digital properties and/or that of their leaders are being "allegedly (mis)used."

I-PAC doesn't handle any digital properties of @AITCofficial or any of its leaders. Anyone making such claim is either uninformed or is blatantly lying. AITC should look into if and how their digital properties and/or that of their leaders are being “allegedly (mis)used”. — I-PAC (@IndianPAC) February 11, 2022

TMC has engaged I-PAC as its political strategist during the West Bengal Assembly elections last year. As per media reports, Mamata Banerjee led TMC and IPAC had also signed an agreement allowing the party to seek the services of Prashant Kishore’s organization in any state where it is looking to expand its footprint.

The reports of TMC ending its contract with I-PAC came to light after some senior TMC recently objected to uploading of a candidate list for civic body polls on the party’s social media handles, which was not cleared by Banerjee. Senior leaders pointed fingers at I-PAC for the miscommunication, while I-PAC representatives denied having any role in the matter.

However, at the time, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had called it an “internal party matter”, and refused to comment on it.