Kolkata: Even as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee struggles to end the impasse with protesting doctors in the state, more trouble is in store for her Trinamool Congress Party.

TMC Nowpara MLA Sunil Singh, along with 12 councillors, will join BJP today in Delhi. Singh told ANI, “Public in West Bengal wants ‘Sab ka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. In Delhi, there is Modi ji’s government and we want the same government to be formed in the state. So that we can develop West Bengal.”

Only last month, two of TMC MLAs and over 50 councillors had joined hands with the BJP. Besides, TMC MLAs Subhrangshu Roy (Son of BJP leader Mukul Roy) and Tusharkanti Bhattacharya, CPI(M)’s Debendra Nath Roy also defected to the saffron party in the presence of senior leaders Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Subhrangshu was suspended by the TMC for his “anti-party” activities after the Lok Sabha election results were announced. “Now, I will breathe freely. Many in the TMC feel suffocated,” Roy had said after getting suspended. He had claimed that several others from the party will “follow his footsteps”.

Speaking to reporters BJP General Secretary and its in-charge of the state affairs Kailash Vijaywargiya and Mukul Roy recalled the warning PM Modi had given to the Trinamool chief during the Lok Sabha election campaign. “Like the elections were held in seven phases in West Bengal, joinings in BJP will also happen in seven phases. Today was just the first phase,” claimed Vijayvargiya.

On April 29, while addressing an election rally in West Bengal’s Sreerampur, PM Modi had said, “Didi, Dilli door hai (Delhi is far away for you). On May 23 when the results will come, lotus will bloom everywhere and your MLAs will desert you. Even today, didi, 40 of your MLAs are in contact with me. Political ground has slipped from under your feet.”

Meanwhile, the TMC likened its MLAs who had joined the BJP to ‘rats abandoning a ship sensing danger’. A senior TMC leader had said, “We will expel them from the party. Subhrangshu is already under suspension. We are not bothered about such opportunists. People will give them a befitting reply.”