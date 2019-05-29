New Delhi: A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) inducted 50 Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, the TMC issued a clarification saying that only one suspended MLA joined the BJP, and “at gunpoint”.

The West Bengal Chief Minister said that the claims made by the saffron party were false as barring one former MLA, the others belonged to the Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist). She also said that the MLA who joined “were forced at gunpoint to do so”.

Owing to the BJP’s gliding entry into West Bengal this year, many TMC workers felt the party’s power waning. As a result, and in a shocking turn of events for Banerjee, 50 TMC councillors and three Bengal legislators, including Mukul Roy’s son Subhrangshu, joined the BJP on Tuesday.

However, the TMC tweeted out saying that it was only one TMC MLA.

One suspended MLA of Trinamool joined BJP yesterday. The others were from Congress and CPI(M). The number of councillors is 6. That too they were forced at gunpoint to do so. — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 29, 2019

Roy was a key player of the TMC and Banerjee’s right hand until he left the party to join the BJP. He also had a key role in gaining votes for the BJP this election and has been lauded for the same.

Subhranshu, who was the TMC’s legislator from Bijapur, was suspended from the TMC for six years for making comments against the party. Following his suspension, Subhranshu along with two more TMC MLAs, Shilbhadra Dutta and Sunil Singh, left for Delhi, to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony that will take place on Thursday, May 30.

During the Lok Sabha election campaigns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had warned Banerjee that her party members will abandon her when “the lotus” sweeps the state’s votes. “Forty of your MLAs are in touch with me even today,” he had said in an election rally in Hooghly district.

It must be noted that Banerjee will also attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony on Thursday.