‘This is their example of democracy’: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee gets beaten up by locals in Bengal’s Sonarpur

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee was seen getting beaten up by locals during his visit to Sonarpur to meet the families of victims of the post-poll violence on Saturday. In addition, he was see

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Abhishek Banerjee gets beaten up by locals. Image Credit: ANI/Screengrab

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee was seen getting beaten up by locals during his visit to Sonarpur to meet the families of victims of the post-poll violence on Saturday. In addition, he was seen wearing a cricket helmet to protect himself from the crowd.

Later, speaking to the press, he claimed that not one policeman was present at the site to provide protection to him. He said, “It’s all BJP-sponsored. Look what they have done. This is their example of democracy. It hasn’t even been a month, and the police are nowhere to be seen.”

#WATCH | Sonarpur, West Bengal: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was attacked during his visit to Sonarpur to meet the post-poll violence victims’ families He says, “It’s all BJP-sponsored. Look what they have done. This is their example of democracy. It hasn’t even been a month,… pic.twitter.com/UXM9dzsb4U — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2026

This is a developing story.