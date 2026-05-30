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‘This is their example of democracy’: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee gets beaten up by locals in Bengal’s Sonarpur

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee was seen getting beaten up by locals during his visit to Sonarpur to meet the families of victims of the post-poll violence on Saturday. In addition, he was see

Written by: Hritika Mitra Edited by: Hritika Mitra
Published: May 30, 2026, 5:18 PM IST
'This is their example of democracy': TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee gets beaten up by locals in Bengal's Sonarpur
Abhishek Banerjee gets beaten up by locals. Image Credit: ANI/Screengrab

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee was seen getting beaten up by locals during his visit to Sonarpur to meet the families of victims of the post-poll violence on Saturday. In addition, he was seen wearing a cricket helmet to protect himself from the crowd.

Later, speaking to the press, he claimed that not one policeman was present at the site to provide protection to him. He said, “It’s all BJP-sponsored. Look what they have done. This is their example of democracy. It hasn’t even been a month, and the police are nowhere to be seen.”

Read more: Durga Puja 2026: Why West Bengal’s biggest festival is under pressure this year

This is a developing story.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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